Report: Tremont Waters requests release from Georgetown

(WTNH)–Notre Dame-West Haven point guard Tremont Waters has requested a release of his commitment to Georgetown, according to ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein.
ESPN 100 PG Tremont Waters has requested a release from Georgetown per his father.
— Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) March 12, 2017
Waters, who led the Green Knights to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 overall seed in the Class LL tournament, is the 33rd-ranked player in ESPN’s Top 100, and the 8th-ranked point guard nationally.
He committed to Georgetown back in October, but since then the Hoyas have had a disappointing season and rumors about head coach John Thompson III’s status have been swirling.
Georgetown finished 14-18 and was bounced in the first round of the Big East tournament by St. John’s.
Waters also received offers from UConn, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, Indiana and Yale.