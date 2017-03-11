Report: Tremont Waters requests release from Georgetown

(WTNH)–Notre Dame-West Haven point guard Tremont Waters has requested a release of his commitment to Georgetown, according to ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein.

Waters, who led the Green Knights to an undefeated regular season and the No. 1 overall seed in the Class LL tournament, is the 33rd-ranked player in ESPN’s Top 100, and the 8th-ranked point guard nationally.

He committed to Georgetown back in October, but since then the Hoyas have had a disappointing season and rumors about head coach John Thompson III’s status have been swirling.

Georgetown finished 14-18 and was bounced in the first round of the Big East tournament by St. John’s.

Waters also received offers from UConn, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, Indiana and Yale.

