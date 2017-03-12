2017 NCAA Tournament Predictions: Index

Villanova forward Eric Paschall (4) waves to the fans with the rest of the players after the team defeated Providence 78-68 in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

It’s March Madness, the greatest time of the year. Looking for some help with your bracket? Don’t know which teams to believe in, in this crazy college hoops season? We’ve got your back. We’re breaking down every first-round game in the field of 68, plus looking ahead at which teams will make the run to the Final Four.

Here is a list of games (by region) we’ve previewed so far.

Check back for constant updates Sunday and Monday:

EAST

8. Wisconsin vs. 9. Virginia Tech

5. Virginia vs. 12. UNC-Wilmington

4. Florida vs. 13. East Tennessee State

6. SMU vs. 11. Providence or USC

7. South Carolina vs. 10. Marquette

WEST

8. Northwestern vs. 9. Vanderbilt

5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Princeton

6. Maryland vs. 11. Xavier

3. Florida State vs. 14. FGCU

7. Saint Mary’s vs. 10. VCU

 

