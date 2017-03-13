Highlights: Trumbull girls’ basketball edges Mercy in OT, moves to Class LL title game

(WTNH)–All of the championship games are set in girls’ high school basketball. On Monday night in Class LL, New London advanced with a win over Enfield. They’ll get top-seeded Trumbull in the final.

Claudia Tucci helped bring the Eagles back against Mercy in the semis at Jonathan Law High School in Milford on Monday night. She would score her 1,000th point in this game. She said she wasn’t even aware that she was close. All about the team.

Mercy tied it up with a late three by Sam Chapps.

But the Eagles pulled away in overtime, winning, 45-38.

Check out the highlights.

