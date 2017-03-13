How far will No. 1 North Carolina advance in the NCAA Tournament?

Related Coverage 2017 NCAA Tournament Predictions: Index

It’s March Madness, the greatest time of the year. Looking for some help with your bracket? Don’t know which teams to believe in, in this crazy college hoops season? We’ve got your back. We’re breaking down every first-round game in the field of 68, plus looking ahead at which teams will make the run to the Final Four.

1. North Carolina (27-7, 14-4/ACC)– As usual, the Tar Heels are loaded and ready to make a run to the desert. Roy Williams’ squad won 27 games this season, taking home the regular season title in undoubtedly the nation’s toughest conference.

This team is always a challenge to play because of its run-and-gun style, and the talent Williams has at his disposal. This year, they’re led by 6-8 senior Justin Jackson, who put up 18.1 points and 4.6 boards per game. Heady guard Joel Berry II can really shoot it, averaging 14.8 points per, along with 3.7 dimes.

6-10 senior Kennedy Meeks (12.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg) and 6-9 senior Isaiah Hicks (12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg) are major threats as well.

How far will the Tar Heels go?

We’ve got them beating Texas Southern (obviously), Seton Hall and then upset-minded Middle Tennessee in the Sweet 16, before falling to UCLA in the bracket of bluebloods. We think Lonzo Ball and his cast of characters will have just enough to get past UNC. But as usual, this team has what it takes to win it all.

