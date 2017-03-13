Quinnipiac women’s basketball earns 12-seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Marquette

(WTNH)–An exciting night in Hamden tonight. The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 3rd time in 5 years.

Not sure what the champions of the MAAC conference are most excited about: playing 5th seed Marquette in the opening round, or the fact they get to travel to Miami to do it. Getting to the Big Dance is nice, but Ally Martucci and her teammates want to accomplish a first for the program–win one in the NCAA tournament.



