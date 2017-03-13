UConn’s road to a fifth straight national title will go through Bridgeport

(WTNH)–The drive for 5 starts Saturday morning for the UConn women’s basketball team. The NCAA women’s basketball pairings came out Monday night. No surprise–Geno Auriemma’s Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Connecticut will be playing out of the Bridgeport Regional.

The Huskies’ first-round opponent is Albany, who they’ll play Saturday in Storrs at 11 a.m.

UConn has won four straight national titles. Many people would like to fast forward the Huskies right to Dallas for a date in this year’s national title game.

The Huskies’ potential second-round opponent could be Syracuse, the team UConn beat in last year’s national title game. Duke is the 2-seed in UConn’s bracket. Maryland is the 3, and UCLA is No. 4.

