Changes made to CIAC basketball tournament schedule

(WTNH)–The CIAC has made some adjustments to its postseason tournament schedule as a result of Tuesday’s snowstorm. Below are the changes, along with the schedule for the championship games at Mohegan Sun:

Boys’ Basketball:

Westbrook vs. Aerospace, ppd. to Thur., 7pm at Polson MS (Madison)

Bloomfield vs. Holy Cross, ppd. to Thur., 7pm at New Britain

Sacred Heart vs. Middletown, ppd. to Thur., 7pm at Bulkeley

Boys’ Basketball championship game times for Mohegan Sun were also released:

Class LL: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

Class L: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.

Class M: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Class S: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball:

Championship Game times at Mohegan Sun:

Class LL: Saturday, 6:15 p.m.

Class L: Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

Class M: Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Class S: Saturday, 10 a.m.

The CIAC Girls Basketball Press Luncheon scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for Thursday at 10:30 at the AquaTurf Club.

