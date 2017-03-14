Former gymnast Christine Voltz now starring as a sprinter for Southern

(WTNH)–Sports concussions have been a major topic for years. Football and other contact sports like hockey get mors of the attention, but one Southern Connecticut State gymnast had to give up her sport after suffering multiple concussions.

Christine Voltz was a gymnast for as long as she can remember. Her success on the mat led to lots of successes in college. But last winter, she suffered her fifth concussion, and suddenly her days as a gymanst were over.

It got so bad that she had to withdraw from school, and it took several months for her to be cleared to return.

When she returned to campus, her competitive fire still burned, and she needed to find something to do. Now, she’s a sprinter, and she competed in the 4 X 400 nationals in Birmingham, Alabama this past weekend.

Check out the video above.

