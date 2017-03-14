Former UConn star Clifford Robinson remains in hospital after ‘minor brain hemorrhage’

(WTNH)–Former UConn star Clifford Robinson remains in an Oregon hospital after being treated for a “minor brain hemorrhage.”

The 50-year-old Robinson waws hospitalized at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland last Wednesday. He released a statement on Tuesday saying that while he’ll be in rehabilitation for a little while, he is “improving every day.”

“I want Trail Blazers fans and friends to know I’m doing well and in the process of getting better,” Robinson said. “My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery. I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I’ll be in rehabilitation for a while. But I’m excited about trying to get past this speed bump. I’m improving every day.”

The 6-10 forward played at UConn from 1985-89, helping the Huskies win the ’88 NIT championship.

He played 17 seasons in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and New Jersey Nets, averaging 19.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Robinson won the 1992 Sixth Man of the Year award, and was an All-Star with the Blazers in 1994.

