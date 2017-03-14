What did the UConn women’s basketball players do on their snow day?

Published:

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team didn’t seem to mind being snowed in. After finding out last night who was in their NCAA tournament bracket, the Huskies started making plans for a snow day.

They did have a small shootaround today,but other than that, it was a chance to do what a lot people around the state were doing.

“I’m gonna watch everything on Netflix that I can,” said Napheesa Collier. “I mean, I’m not going anywhere, it’s going to be way too cold, and snowy.”

Collier said Family Guy and Criminal Minds will be on her Netflix playlist.

The Huskies open play Saturday, taking on Albany in an 11 a.m. tip at Gampel Pavillion in Storrs.

