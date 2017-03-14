Yard Goats announce sellout for home opener at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford

(WTNH)–Baseball fans in Hartford have been waiting a long time for the Yard Goats to play a home game.

And if you don’t already have a ticket for April 13th’s home opener, you’re likely going to have to wait a little bit longer.

The Yard Goats announced on Tuesday that the game has been sold out, as fans purchased all remaining seats in 30 minutes for Opening Night. Individual tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and they were gone by 10:30.

Tickets remain available for the rest of opening week.

Season ticket holders, 18-game plan holders, and groups had the opportunity to purchase opening day tickets in advance. Professional baseball will be played in Hartford for the first time since 1952 as the Yard Goats host the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Yard Goats will play 70 home games at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in 2017.

