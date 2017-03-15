Ahmod Privott, nephew of coach Rick, has Middletown back in Class L semis

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–On Thursday night, Middletown will play for a spot in the Class L boys’ basketball title game. It’s been a great year for the Blue Dragons, who are led by captain Ahmod Privott, who is playing for his uncle Rick Privott.

Middletown has a tough assignment in the semifinals, as they play top seed Sacred Heart of Waterbury. The coach feels good about his team’s chances, esp

“He’s just a joy to coach, he gives it everything he has and he’s just a true joy,” Rick said. “He plays hard on both ends of the floor and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“He’s hard on me because, specifically because we’re family,” Ahmod said. “I still have to work hard and show that just because I’m his nephew doesn’t mean I get treated any differently.”

Midldetown and Sacred Heart play tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Bulkeley High in Hartford.

