Ahmod Privott, nephew of coach Rick, has Middletown back in Class L semis

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–On Thursday night, Middletown will play for a spot in the Class L boys’ basketball title game. It’s been a great year for the Blue Dragons, who are led by captain Ahmod Privott, who is playing for his uncle Rick Privott.

Middletown has a tough assignment in the semifinals, as they play top seed Sacred Heart of Waterbury. The coach feels good about his team’s chances, esp

“He’s just a joy to coach, he gives it everything he has and he’s just a true joy,” Rick said. “He plays hard on both ends of the floor and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“He’s hard on me because, specifically because we’re family,” Ahmod said. “I still have to work hard and show that just because I’m his nephew doesn’t mean I get treated any differently.”

Midldetown and Sacred Heart play tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Bulkeley High in Hartford.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s