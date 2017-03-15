Brookfield knocks off Tolland, 73-70, advances to Class M title game

By Published:

(WTNH)–What a great semi-final game between two teams no one expected to be there. The 10th seed Tolland and #11 Brookfield playing for a spot in the Class M championship game

BobCats jump out to a quick 14-2 lead, but the Eagles ride the back of senior Andrew Jaworski. This kid played out of his mind. Tolland was up 7 at the half.

Second half, the Eagles push the lead out to 14. Jaworski had 33 on the night.

The lead wasn’t safe. Brookfield’s seniors not ready for their season to end. Austin DaSilva off the glass to David Albanese. He had 34 points. Twenty-one of them came in the 2nd half.

Then there was DaSilva, who’s headed to UConn to play soccer. He can play some hoops too. 13 of his 23 came after halftime.

There was no denying the Bobcats–they’re going to their first ever state championship game.

73-70 the final.

Check out the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s