Former Quinnipiac star Devon Toews leading Sound Tigers to great season

By Published:

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are having a great year. At 37-21-2-1, they’re in fifth place in the AHL’s loaded Atlantic Division.

Head coach Brent Thompson and his staff are developing guys for the NHL’s New York Islanders while winning at the minor league level.

One rookie has made a big impact in Bridgeport: former Quinnipiac standout Devon Toews. He’s a talented defenseman– who the Islanders think highly of.

Toews is considered one of the team’s top prospects, and he’s living up to that on both ends of the ice.

He’s on a 5 game point streak, and is one of Bridgeports leading scorers. And he’s working hard on defense too.

“Coming in, I knew that was one of the things I had to work on, my D-zone and battling down low,” Toews said. “I think every night I’ve been able to get better at that.”

“He’s a coachable kid, so he’s listening to our whole staff on different parts of the game,” said Thompson. “I think he’s just a really smart hockey player. He’s one of those guys where the NHL is where he’s going to be in a year or two.”

The Sound Tigers are back home on Saturday and Sunday.

