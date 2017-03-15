Hillhouse boys’ basketball gets past East Catholic, advances to Class LL championship game

(WTNH)–The Hillhouse boys basketball has passed all the tests this season. The Academics were faced with a big one in the Class LL semi-finals tonight. The defending champs taking on the Class L champs from a year ago, East Catholic.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Academics get it done. Lots of fouls and a slow pace.

Joey Kasperzyk with a nice pass to Rayshawn Brewer. The Academics were up 11 late in the first half.

The Eagles of East Catholic not going away. Matt Veretto takes the contact, and makes the bucket. 27-17 Hillhouse in the third.

Academics so hard to stop when they’re making outide shots. Tyler Douglas finding Davon Warner for three. Hillhouse pushed their lead to 16.

Then a little controversy. Off the missed shot, Byron Breeland the third comes up with it. He starts barking at the ref. He already had a technical, so he gets hit with his second, and sat out the rest of the game.

Academics kept it together, thanks to plays like this–Tyler Pops Douglas coming up with a huge block. It would lead to a Christian Adams tip in.

Hillhouse wins, 53-45. It was all about defense, as coach Renard Sutton said after.

Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.

