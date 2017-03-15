Would this be Geno Auriemma’s most unlikely championship team?

Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield, Katie Lou Samuelson, Saniya Chong and Napheesa Collier, from left, celebrate as they come off the court for a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The UConn women’s basketball team started the season with no returning All-Americans. That’s not how it will end.

Geno Auriemma’s team could be heading into NCAA Tournament with three first team All-Americans. Gabby Williams, Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson have all elevated their play to elite status–in a season many thought UConn would take a slight step back.

The Huskies open play Saturday at 11 a.m. against Albany. Samuelson is especially excited to get started after missing last years national championship game with a broken foot.

“Coach actually reminded me of that, he said you know, you didn’t play in our final game last year,” Samuelson said. “It is somewhere deep inside of me, that fire is kind of lit that I didn’t have that opportunity, but I’m really excited and ready to get it going.”

“I don’t remember that there’s ever been this much riding on a sophomore to win a national championship for us. I mean, you think of all the great ones like Diana and Maya and all those guys. There were big time players ahead of them. This kid, there’s a lot riding on her.”

The Huskies have won four straight national titles and 107 consecutive games.

