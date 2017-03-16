Hillhouse’s Byron Breland III suspended for Class LL title game

(WTNH)–Hillhouse will have to play the Class LL boys’ basketball championship game without one of its best players.

Junior Byron Breland III will have to sit out the game after picking up two technical fouls in the semifinal win on Wednesday night against East Catholic, per CIAC rules.

The ruling was finalized on Thursday.

The Academics will try to defend their title against the winner of Thursday night’s Kennedy of Waterbury and East Hartford game.

