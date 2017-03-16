Hillhouse’s Byron Breland III suspended for Class LL title game

By Published:

(WTNH)–Hillhouse will have to play the Class LL boys’ basketball championship game without one of its best players.

Junior Byron Breland III will have to sit out the game after picking up two technical fouls in the semifinal win on Wednesday night against East Catholic, per CIAC rules.

The ruling was finalized on Thursday.

The Academics will try to defend their title against the winner of Thursday night’s Kennedy of Waterbury and East Hartford game.

SportzEdge will have highlights of that game on News 8 at 10 and 11, and later, right here on our website.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s