UConn star recruit watching March run, waiting for her turn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker says she’ll be among UConn’s biggest supporters when they open up NCAA Tournament play on Saturday.

That’s because the 6-foot-1 national high school player of the year already considers herself one of the Huskies.

UConn, which plays Albany on Saturday, enters the tournament at 32-0, on an unprecedented 107-game winning streak, as the overall No. 1 seed and favored to win a fifth straight national championship.

The school expects a more talented team next year.

Walker is the biggest name in a four-member recruiting class that is considered among the best in the nation.

Walker says UConn coach Geno Auriemma told her that the nation’s best player should be showcasing her talents on the biggest stage. She said that idea clicked with her. And she says she wants to be part of the Huskies’ record winning streak.

More stories by mgshare