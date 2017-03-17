East Hartford knocks off Kennedy for Class LL title date with Hillhouse

Academics and Hornets play Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Finally, after all the bad weather and schedule changes, the state championships are set for boys’ high school basketball.
East Hartford earned a spot in the Class LL final with a 59-49 semi-final win over Kennedy of Waterbury.

The Hornets were up 24-23 at the half and opened up a double digit lead in the 3rd quarter behind junior guard Isaiah Williams.
Ty Sands and the Eagles cut the lead down to three before East Hartford pulled away with the help of senior big man Justin Nwafor.

“It’s an incredible feeling I’m just ts proud of my kids and how they played tonight,” said East Hartford head coach Ed Lavoie.
Williams is looking forward to getting another crack at Hillhouse after losing to the defending LL champion Academics in last seasons playoffs, “I’m definitely looking for payback last year they beat us in the 2nd round, so it’s time for revenge.”

The Class LL championship tips off at 8:15pm Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

