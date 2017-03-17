Quinnipiac women’s basketball team in Miami looking for its first ever NCAA Tournament win

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– They Quinnipiac women’s basketball team traded in snow boots and gloves for shorts and shades on Thursday. The Bobcats left Hamden and arrived in Miami ready to open play in the NCAA Tournament.

Quinnipiac, the 12th seed, will play the #5 seed Marquette in the first round of the tournament. The Bobcats have been hot, winning 10 straight including the MAAC Tournament championship.

Before leaving Connecticut for Florida head coach Tricia Fabbri said her team was ready to work, “even though we’re going to Miami, and we’re thrilled to get out of this New England weather, we’re even more excited to really buckle down and get ourselves prepared for Marquette. It was nice packing the shorts, but it was also nice packing the outfit and be playing this time of year.”

The Bobcats are making their 3rd NCAA appearance in the last five years, for sophomore Aryn McClure this is her first, “I’m excited I’ve never been in an NCAA tournament, I’ve never been to Miami. It’s a good opportunity to get our team better and put our team on the map.”

Quinnipiac and Marquette tip off Saturday at 1:30pm.

