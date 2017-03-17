Quinnipiac women’s basketball team in Miami looking for its first ever NCAA Tournament win

Bobcats open with 5th seed Marquette on Saturday

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– They Quinnipiac women’s basketball team traded in snow boots and gloves for shorts and shades on Thursday. The Bobcats left Hamden and arrived in Miami ready to open play in the NCAA Tournament.

Quinnipiac, the 12th seed, will play the #5 seed Marquette in the first round of the tournament. The Bobcats have been hot, winning 10 straight including the MAAC Tournament championship.

Before leaving Connecticut for Florida head coach Tricia Fabbri said her team was ready to work, “even though we’re going to Miami, and we’re thrilled to get out of this New England weather, we’re even more excited to really buckle down and get ourselves prepared for Marquette. It was nice packing the shorts, but it was also nice packing the outfit and be playing this time of year.”

The Bobcats are making their 3rd NCAA appearance in the last five years, for sophomore Aryn McClure this is her first, “I’m excited I’ve never been in an NCAA tournament, I’ve never been to Miami. It’s a good opportunity to get our team better and put our team on the map.”

Quinnipiac and Marquette tip off Saturday at 1:30pm.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s