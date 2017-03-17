The hair has changed but what else has since Geno Auriemma’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1989?

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– Can you remember the last time the UConn women’s basketball team did not play in the NCAA Tournament? You have to throw it all the way back to the 1987-88 season.

When the top ranked Huskies take the floor Saturday in Storrs against #16 Albany, Geno Auriemma’s program will be making its 29th consecutive tournament appearance.

In honor of throwback Thursday, we rewind time to the 1988-89 season when Auriemma led UConn to its first NCAA tournament. On the brink of that first appearance, Auriemma said he knew his program was on the right track to success when it had two thousand people show up to watch them play Providence that year.

Lots has changed since then, the hair but not Auiremma’s approach to building a winner, “it hasn’t changed since 1989, it hasn’t changed one bit. You know you go into the season and you know what you’re good at and you know what you’re not good at. We’re trying to manage expectations now, where as then we were trying to create expectations, says the 11-time National Championship winner. ”

You know we played LaSalle my first NCAA Tournament and after the game we all went upstairs in this room and we all had an after game snack with the other team. Lets see what happens after any of these games, I don’t think anybody will be snacking with the other team”

As for the hair, Auriemma said, “it’s little better now, I thought it was a little to South Philly then so i’m trying to get a little more corporate now.”

The Huskies and Great Danes tip it up at 11am Saturday at Gampel Pavillion.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor