Three time defending champion Sacred Heart of Waterbury to play for Class L championship

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Sacred Heart of Waterbury boys’ basketball team just wins at every level. After winning state titles in Class S and M, the 3-time defending champs moved up to Class L this season and will play for a championship in that class, too!

The Hearts beat Middletown, 70-56, to earn a trip to Sunday’s title game at Mohegan Sun Arena.
A two point game at the end of three quarters, Sacred Heart outscored the Blue Dragons 30-18 in the final quarter to advance to the title game.
Isaiah Gaiter led the Hearts with 23 points.

John Carroll’s team will play Notre Dame of Fairfield..
The Class L championship game will be played Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena, the game tips at 5:30pm..

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s