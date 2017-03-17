Three time defending champion Sacred Heart of Waterbury to play for Class L championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Sacred Heart of Waterbury boys’ basketball team just wins at every level. After winning state titles in Class S and M, the 3-time defending champs moved up to Class L this season and will play for a championship in that class, too!

The Hearts beat Middletown, 70-56, to earn a trip to Sunday’s title game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

A two point game at the end of three quarters, Sacred Heart outscored the Blue Dragons 30-18 in the final quarter to advance to the title game.

Isaiah Gaiter led the Hearts with 23 points.

John Carroll’s team will play Notre Dame of Fairfield..

The Class L championship game will be played Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena, the game tips at 5:30pm..

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor