Yale’s 2017 football schedule, created by default, consists of five home games and five away

Although Yale has not yet announced its football schedule for 2017, many other colleges have already done so. Since Yale is named as an opponent for ten other teams, it was simple to determine, by default, what the coming Yale schedule will look like.

Opposed to last year, when the Bulldogs played only four times in the Yale Bowl (all against fellow Ivy opponents), the 2017 slate includes five at home and five away. However, the location of the seven Ivy League contests is tilted in favor of home appearances. Four Ivy games (Cornell, Columbia, Brown and Harvard) will be at home, with three (Dartmouth, Penn and Princeton) on the road.

The three non-conference opponents, Lehigh, Fordham and Holy Cross, are all from the Patriot League, which during the past several years has been switching from no football scholarships to free rides for most of its athletes. This has caused the balance of power to be more on the side of its teams than the Ivies, which do not grant athletic scholarships.

Of the three Patriot League teams Yale will be playing, Lehigh and Fordham will be met on their campuses, while Holy Cross will be faced in New Haven.

There may be slight changes in dates when the Ivy League’s TV package is finalized, moving some Saturday contests to be played on Friday nights.

The technically unofficial schedule below is with the following caveat: It was not issued by Yale but is based on what other colleges and sources are saying:

at Lehigh, Sept. 16

Cornell, Sept. 23

at Fordham, Sept. 30

at Dartmouth, Oct. 7

Holy Cross, Oct. 14

at Pennsylvania, Oct. 21

Columbia, Oct. 28

Brown, Nov. 4

at Princeton, Nov. 11

Harvard, Nov. 18

