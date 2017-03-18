Former Yale captain John Hayden scores first career NHL goal

Yale's John Hayden (21) looks to pass the puck around the defense of Arizona State's Brock Krygier during the second period of an NCAA college hockey game at the Desert Hockey Classic tournament, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. Yale defeated Arizona State 4-0. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTNH) — It didn’t take long for Yale’s most recent hockey captain to make his mark in the NHL. Less than a week after signing his professional contract, the Greenwich native scored his first NHL goal for the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Hayden signed his professional contract on March 12th after being selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

The former Bulldog captain was a highly touted prospect throughout his college career and set new career highs in his senior campaign. His final season was his best for the Eli’s scoring 21 goals while leading the ECAC with 12 power play goals.

 

