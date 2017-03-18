Former Yale captain John Hayden scores first career NHL goal

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTNH) — It didn’t take long for Yale’s most recent hockey captain to make his mark in the NHL. Less than a week after signing his professional contract, the Greenwich native scored his first NHL goal for the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Hayden signed his professional contract on March 12th after being selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

NHL Game No. 2

NHL Goal No. 1 And what a beauty it was! #NHLFirsts pic.twitter.com/7YeUA2SOuy — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 19, 2017

The former Bulldog captain was a highly touted prospect throughout his college career and set new career highs in his senior campaign. His final season was his best for the Eli’s scoring 21 goals while leading the ECAC with 12 power play goals.

More stories by Nolan Rich, News 8 Assignment Editor, Writer SportzEdge