Guilford hockey wins Division Two Championship

(WTNH) — Two boys high school hockey championships were decided Saturday at Ingalls Rink in New Haven.

It was quite the game between Guilford and Watertown-Pomperaug in the Division Two Championship. There was a huge crowd at Ingalls to watch it.

The first period Guilford gets on the board first with a goal from Ricky Sandella. The score is one nothing Guilford.

In the second period, Watertown-Pomperaug ties it and takes the lead on this power play goal by Elijah Rosen. The score is two to one. Despite the momentum shift, Guilford hangs tough.

The third period has both teams tied at two. Sandella scores again for his third goal of the day. His hat trick gives Guilford a three to two lead.

Watertown-Pomperaug would go on to tie it and John DeLucia gives Guilford the lead again and for good. With a score of four to three, Guilford adds an empty netter and they win the game. The final score is five to three.

The Guilford Indians are the 2017 Division Two State Champions and despite losing to Watertown-Pomperaug twice this year, the third time was the charm for Guilford.

