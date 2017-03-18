Guilford hockey wins Division Two Championship

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Two boys high school hockey championships were decided Saturday at Ingalls Rink in New Haven.

It was quite the game between Guilford and Watertown-Pomperaug in the Division Two Championship. There was a huge crowd at Ingalls to watch it.

The first period Guilford gets on the board first with a goal from Ricky Sandella. The score is one nothing Guilford.

In the second period, Watertown-Pomperaug ties it and takes the lead on this power play goal by Elijah Rosen. The score is two to one. Despite the momentum shift, Guilford hangs tough.

The third period has both teams tied at two. Sandella scores again for his third goal of the day. His hat trick gives Guilford a three to two lead.

Watertown-Pomperaug would go on to tie it and John DeLucia gives Guilford the lead again and for good. With a score of four to three, Guilford adds an empty netter and they win the game. The final score is five to three.

The Guilford Indians are the 2017 Division Two State Champions and despite losing to Watertown-Pomperaug twice this year, the third time was the charm for Guilford.

 

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s