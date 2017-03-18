UConn’s Marvel-obsessed Gabby Williams playing like her favorite Super Hero

(WTNH)– These days it seems there’s nothing UConn’s Gabby Williams can’t do.

“If you haven’t seen Gabby Williams play in person, says Geno Auriemma, “than you have no idea what she’s like, she just makes plays that the average player can’t make.”

About the only thing as big as Williams’ developing basketball talent is her Marvel Super Hero obsession, her favorite? “Captain America”, says Williams without hesitation, “I have every Marvel movie ever made.”

It’s both impressive and real says Kia Nurse of her best friends obsession, “every time there’s a Marvel movie, a new one that comes out we gotta go see it, she has it on DVD, her lap top case is Captain America, I’m impressed.”

The way Williams has played in her junior year is nothing short of amazing, a lot like she’s been lifted off the pages of a super hero comic, her teammates are “Marveled” by her physical gifts. “She flies”, says Huskies freshman Crystal Dangerfield “super strength, she has it all.”

Williams has dominated on both ends of the floor this season, she’s a match up nightmare for anyone in her path. Scoring, check! Rebounding, check! Passing, she’s got that down too, Williams leads UConn in assists. And when you get her going on defense, well, forget it! She wasn’t named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for nothing.

“Gabby Williams is like the Lawrence Taylor (NFL Hall of Famer) of women’s basketball.” says the Hall of Fame head Huksy. “She is just so disruptive and creates so much in so many ways. Whatever play you’re trying to run it ain’t gonna happen.”

A dynamic athlete Williams biggest hurdle has been herself, believing has only come after achieving, she’s her biggest critic. “I haven’t set a bar for myself, I think I can be too hard on myself, I don’t give myself enough credit.”

The way Auriemma sees it her best basketball is yet to come, “her basketball skills have caught up and they’re not even completely caught up yet to her extraordinary talent but when that time comes it will be the next wave of next women’s basketball players.”

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor