The high school winter sports season officially comes to an end on Monday night at Bennett Rink in West Haven, but what a way to close out the basketball season Sunday was. A couple of thrilling games at the Mohegan Sun going down on Sunday.

The Class M boys’ basketball championship between Brookfield and Bloomfield featured great student sections. Austin DaSilva was great for the Bobcats.

Brookfield would win the title, 63-60.

Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.

