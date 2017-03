(WTNH)–The final girls’ basketball championship game of the season was also a good one. Holy Cross of Waterbury took on Daniel Hand of Madison in another game that was decided late.

Holy Cross took an early lead, but the Tigers went on a run in the third.

Tim Treadwell and the Daniel Hand Tigers pull it out, by the final score of 50-45. Emotions poured out afterwards.

Check out the highlights and postgame reaction in the video above.

More stories by Erik Dobratz