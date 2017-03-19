Highlights: Hillhouse defends Class LL title with 78-58 win over East Hartford

(WTNH)–Hillhouse came into the 2017 boys’ basketball season as the No. 1 team in the state. And after a season filled with a lot of challenges, some injuries and an epic showdown against Notre Dame for the SCC title, the Academics will finish up that way as well.

Hillhouse cruised past East Hartford on Saturday for the Class LL title, winning without one of its best players, Byron Breland, who was suspended after picking up two technical fouls in the Academics’ semifinal win last week.

It didn’t matter, as Hillhouse led from the start and never trailed.

They won, 78-58, their second straight title and 24th overall.

“This was always the plan, this was always the mission,” said guard Joey Kasperzyk. “Back-to-back champs, I’m just at a loss for words right now.”

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by Erik Dobratz