Highlights: New London bests Trumbull for Class LL girls’ basketball title, 42-36

(WTNH)–In the Class LL girls’ basketball championship game, top-seeded Trumbull took on the New London Whalers.

Trumbull pushed past Mercy in double overtime in the semifinals to get to the title game. They fell down to New London early in this one, and had to make a comeback, and they did–closing the gap to three in the third.

But the Whalers made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to pull it out.

New London beats Trumbull for the Class LL girls’ basketball championship, 42-36.



