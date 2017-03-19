Trinity Catholic takes Class S title, 61-52, over Westbrook

(WTNH)–Trinity Catholic took on Westbrook in the Class S boys’ basketball championship game on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

This one was close throughout.

Trinity Catholic pushed their lead to 10 at the end of the third quarter, but Westbrook’s Knights had it down to one late in the fourth.

From there though, the Crusaders took over.

Trinity Catholic wins the Class S title, 61-52.

