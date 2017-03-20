Berkshire Hathaway worker picks enough games to win $100,000

POMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Berkshire Hathaway worker in West Virginia won $100,000 by correctly picking the winners of the first 29 games of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Warren Buffett’s company said Monday that a factory worker at one of the company’s subsidiaries won the contest that was open only to Berkshire’s more than 350,000 employees.

Berkshire says the winner managed to pick every game correct until South Carolina beat Marquette on Friday.

There were 96,108 entrants in the contest this year, and Berkshire officials plan to hold another bracket contest next year.

Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, See’s Candy and Fruit of the Loom. It didn’t say which company the winner worked for.

