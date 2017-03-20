CCSU Blue Devils Pitcher Mike Appel Named National Player of the Week

On Monday, Collegiate Baseball announced that CCSU’s Mike Appel was tabbed as the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week. Appel receives the honor after pitching a no-hitter for the Blue Devils on Saturday.

Appel was the main contributor in CCSU’s 2-0 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday, tossing a no-hitter with three strikeouts through 4.1 innings of work. The sophomore’s no-no was the first one during head coach Charlie Hickey’s tenure and first one for the program in 18 years.

The Orange, Conn. native led the team in ERA last year with a 2.44 mark. He made 14 appearances with nine starts, throwing three complete games in that span. Thus far this season, Appel has made five appearances and three starts.

Next up for CCSU is a home game against UConn on March 21. First pitch at the CCSU Baseball Field is set for 3 p.m.

