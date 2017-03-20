Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey Standout Tim Clifton Signs with NHL’s San Jose Sharks

On Monday afternoon, San Jose Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson announced that Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey senior forward Tim Clifton has signed a two-year contract with the organization. Clifton is expected to report to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League for the rest of the 2016-17 season.

Clifton skated for four seasons with the Bobcats, compiling 95 points with 44 goals and 51 assists. He led his team in goals this season with 13 and took Quinnipiac to the ECAC semifinals where it lost to eventual conference champion, Harvard.

In a press release posted on Quinnipiacbobcats.com, Clifton said, “Quinnipiac has given me the best four years of my life. I wouldn’t be where I am without this university. I’m honored to join the San Jose Sharks organization. It’s a dream come true.”

Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey Head Coach Rand Pecknold followed up by saying, “We’re very proud of Tim and wish him the best with the San Jose organization. I think it’s a great fit for him – San Jose is a world class organization. He’s worked hard to develop his game and has helped elevate our program to another level. I wish him the best of luck as he pursues his dream of playing in the National Hockey League.”

Clifton turned heads during his junior year in 2016 when he scored 19 goals and assisted on 24 for 43 points. He was named to the ECAC Hockey Second Team and helped Quinnipiac reach the NCAA National Championship game, the program’s second appearance in four years. The forward is part of a senior class that won a total of 102 games, second only to North Dakota which won three more.

Tim’s brother, Connor, who is also a senior, was a 2013 fifth round draft pick by the Arizona Coyotes.

