SCSU Basketball’s Michael Mallory Given All-America Honors by D2CCA

On Monday afternoon, SCSU basketball’s Michael Mallory was awarded All-America honors as announced by the Division II Bulletin. This is the second year in a row Mallory has been named as an All-American.

The Waterbury, Conn. native is the all-time leading scorer in NE10 history and is coming off a stellar senior season. A complete player, Mallory averaged 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals in his final year with the Owls.

On Monday morning, Mallory was also named to the 2017 Reese’s® Division II College All-Star Game. The game will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. on March 24 at 8 p.m.

Mallory has compiled quite the list of accolades this year. Along with the two distinctions picked up on Monday, he was named the ECAC Division II Player of the Year last week and also earned All-Region and All-NE10 First Team honors.

The senior guard ended his collegiate basketball career with 2,515 points, holding 11 school records and being a key part of the winningest class in program history.

