UConn Football Set to Begin Spring Practices

On Tuesday, UConn Football will begin spring practice sessions for the 2017 season.

The Huskies will take the field with Randy Edsall back at the helm for his second stint as the team’s head coach. Edsall previously coached UConn from 1999-2010 before moving on to coach the University of Maryland from 2011 to 2015 and serving a year as the director of football research-special projects for the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

From March 21 to April 20, UConn will hold practice sessions on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings in the Mark R. Shenkman Training Center. These practices will not be open to the public.

The 15-day practice schedule will end with the Spring Game on April 21 in Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Admission to the game is free and tailgating lots are expected to be operating under regular season hours. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

