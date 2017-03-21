Behind the scenes with Hillhouse basketball players, coaches as Academics take Class LL boys’ basketball title

(WTNH)–SportzEdge takes you behind the scenes as Hillhouse captured its 24th boys’ basketball title at Mohegan Sun on Saturday. The Academics bested East Hartford, 78-58, for their second straight Class LL title.

We mic’d up head coach Renard Sutton and heard from some of the players before the game and on the bench during the game as the ‘House made yet another memorable run to a state title.

This team began the sesaon at No. 1 in the state, and despite some injuries and a suspension in the final game, finished it that way as well.

Check out the video above.

More stories by John Pierson