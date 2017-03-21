Expelled basketball captain Jack Montague’s motion to require Yale to permit him to continue as student denied

Jack Montague’s legal team was not able to persuade the judge assigned to his case that Yale must permit its expelled former basketball captain to resume his studies pending trial of his lawsuit. The Motion for Injunctive Relief was denied recently by Judge Alfred Covello of the U.S. District Court in Hartford.

Montague had been expelled during what would have been his last semester for violating Yale’s policies on sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, the court trial of his lawsuit brought last June against Yale has not yet taken place.

In the motion for the injunction, it was alleged that Montague will not graduate from college, not be able to qualify for a post-graduate degree and that his employment prospects would thereby be affected.

Judge Covello, according to the Yale Daily News, concluded that any harm to Montague is not “irreparable,” and that, should he prevail at his trial, he could be compensated for his harms by money damages. As precedent for his decision, he referenced nine similar cases.

