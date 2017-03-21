Fairfield baseball’s Gavin Wallace named MAAC Pitcher of the Week

On Tuesday afternoon, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced that Fairfield pitcher Gavin Wallace had been named the MAAC Pitcher of the Week. This is the second time this season Wallace has received this honor.

In Fairfield’s 6-0 victory last week against Stetson, Wallace had one of his best performances as a Stag. He threw a nine-inning shutout, becoming the first Fairfield pitcher to accomplish this feat since his brother, Mike, did it in 2015.

Wallace’s shutout came against the reigning Atlantic Sun champions, making the achievement even more impressive. In the game, he recorded a career-high nine strikeouts and walked just two batters through nine innings of work.

The pitcher was a key piece of the rotation for the Stags last year, a team which won the MAAC championship and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. In his sophomore season, Wallace broke out, racking up eight wins to tie a program record. This season, he’s leading the team in innings pitched with 32.0, posting a 2.25 ERA during that span.

This weekend, Fairfield will travel to Lawrenceville, N.J. to begin conference play against Rider. The three-game series opens up with a doubleheader on March 25 with the first contest beginning at 12 p.m.

