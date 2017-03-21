Hillhouse finishes No. 1 in final New Haven Register high school basketball poll

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–The Hillhouse boys’ basketball team is the best in the state–at least according to the New Haven Register’s final poll.

The Academics came in at No. 1, receiving 16 of 19 potential first-place votes. The other three went to Class L champion Sacred Heart of Waterbury.

The Academics won the Class LL title on Saturday, routing East Hartford, 78-58. It was their second straight title, and they closed out the year at 28-1, with an SCC title as well.

Our own John Pierson mic’d up their coach Renard Sutton during the championship game.

You can check that out right here.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s