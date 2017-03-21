Hillhouse finishes No. 1 in final New Haven Register high school basketball poll

(WTNH)–The Hillhouse boys’ basketball team is the best in the state–at least according to the New Haven Register’s final poll.

The Academics came in at No. 1, receiving 16 of 19 potential first-place votes. The other three went to Class L champion Sacred Heart of Waterbury.

The Academics won the Class LL title on Saturday, routing East Hartford, 78-58. It was their second straight title, and they closed out the year at 28-1, with an SCC title as well.

Our own John Pierson mic’d up their coach Renard Sutton during the championship game.

