NFL considering major overtime rule change

After 2016 saw the most ties in a single NFL season since 1997, the NFL may implement some changes that would lead to even more draws.

According to the league, the competition committee will propose a rule change that would see the length of the overtime quarter reduced from 15 minutes to 10. The proposal will be presented to team owners at the league’s annual Spring Meeting held from March 26-29 in Phoenix. There, the owners will vote on the proposed change, with 24 of the 32 owners needing to vote “yes” for the new rule to become implemented. Should it be approved, the new rule will affect preseason and regular season games.

The NFL is justifying the rule change by stating that teams who entered a Thursday night matchup following a Sunday night game where they played a full 15-minute quarter after regulation were at a distinct disadvantage against a more rested opponent.

The change, however, may lead to a drastic increase in games ending in ties, leaving some fans disappointed and playoff scenarios much harder to predict as the season winds down.

In 2016, there were two games which ended in a tie. This was the first time in nearly a decade when multiple ties took place in the same season.

Prior to 2012, NFL games used a sudden death format to decide games, meaning that the first team to score whether it be by touchdown, field goal or safety would be declared the winner. Since adding the requirement that both teams receive a possession with the ball, so long as the receiving team does not score a touchdown on its opening drive, the number of games without a winner has been on the rise.

From 1989-2011, there were only five ties in the NFL. The league has already matched this figure in the five seasons played since the overtime rule change in 2012.

According to a tweet from NFL Research, 22 of the 83 overtime games played since 2012 have lasted longer than 10 minutes. Under the new rules, these games would have concluded as ties.

With the league proposing its second major change to overtime in just five years, fans may need to prepare themselves of the fact that on any given Sunday, any team in the NFL can tie any other team.

More stories by Matt Dillane