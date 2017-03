(WTNH)–It’s one of the biggest athletic moments in school history.

Quinnipiac, once the small school in Hamden with the apparently still hard-to-pronounce name and the well-known polling institute, is one of the last 16 teams standing in the hunt for the NCAA women’s basketball championship.

The Bobcats beat Marquette, 68-65, and then shot the lights out in an 85-78 win over Miami, on the Hurricanes’ home court.

Check out some of the best shots from the historic two game stretch below:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff