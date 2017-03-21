Quinnipiac to host Sweet 16 Send-Off Rally and Watch Party for women’s basketball

By Published: Updated:
Quinnipiac players on the bench celebrate during the second half of a first round game against Marquette in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. Quinnipiac won 68-65. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

On Tuesday afternoon, Quinnipiac Athletics announced it would be hosting a send-off rally and a watch party for the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team. The team takes on No. 1 ranked South Carolina on March 25 in the Stockton Regional of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The “Sweet 16 Send-Off Rally” will take place on March 22 at 4 p.m. at the TD Bank Sports Center. Three days later, Quinnipiac Athletics will be broadcasting the game live in Lender Court on the TD Bank Sports Center’s video boards. The event is free to attend and the first 200 fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt.

Quinnipiac is in the midst of a historic run in the NCAA tournament. Just two days after picking up the program’s first NCAA tournament win against No. 5 Marquette, Quinnipiac defeated No. 4 seed Miami 85-78 on Monday night to punch its ticket to the third round.

Quinnipiac is traveling to Stockton, Calif. to take on South Carolina on March 25 at 4 p.m. Doors to the watch party will open at 3:30 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s