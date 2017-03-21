Quinnipiac to host Sweet 16 Send-Off Rally and Watch Party for women’s basketball

On Tuesday afternoon, Quinnipiac Athletics announced it would be hosting a send-off rally and a watch party for the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team. The team takes on No. 1 ranked South Carolina on March 25 in the Stockton Regional of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The “Sweet 16 Send-Off Rally” will take place on March 22 at 4 p.m. at the TD Bank Sports Center. Three days later, Quinnipiac Athletics will be broadcasting the game live in Lender Court on the TD Bank Sports Center’s video boards. The event is free to attend and the first 200 fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt.

Quinnipiac is in the midst of a historic run in the NCAA tournament. Just two days after picking up the program’s first NCAA tournament win against No. 5 Marquette, Quinnipiac defeated No. 4 seed Miami 85-78 on Monday night to punch its ticket to the third round.

Quinnipiac is traveling to Stockton, Calif. to take on South Carolina on March 25 at 4 p.m. Doors to the watch party will open at 3:30 p.m.

