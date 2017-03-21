Randy Edsall era begins for a second time as UConn football kicks off spring practice

(WTNH)–The Randy Edsall Era officially began at UConn for a second time on Tuesday, as the football Huskies kicked off spring practice.

Edsall is taking over a team that really struggled to score points, and collect wins last season.

There’s a new attitude around the team now, as there isn’t just a different voice on the sideline, but one that has had plenty of success in Storrs.

Coach said it was a good first day.

“The biggest thing is that they were out there working and trying, and working to do the things that the coaches were asking them to do,” Edsall said. “It’s a start, and I look forward to continuing to working with them and getting them better each and every day.”

Spring practice continues through the Spring Game on Friday, April 21, at Rentschler Field.

The Huskies are practicing Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from now through April 20.

The regular season kicks off on August 31.

