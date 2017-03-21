Ray Allen not invited to Celtics’ 2008 championship reunion party

(WTNH)–Some Celtics fans still haven’t forgiven Ray Allen for jumping ship and playing for the Miami Heat.

Apparently, the Celtics themselves haven’t forgiven him, either.

Former Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Monday that Allen wasn’t invited to a vacation the team is taking to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2008 NBA title.

“I asked a couple of guys, and I got a no, a no head shake,” Rondo said.

Allen, who was a part of the Big Three that won the NBA title in 2008 and reached the Finals again in 2010, played for the Celtics for five years from 2007-08 through 2012.

After his contract was up, he bolted for Miami, signing a three-year, $9.5 million deal with the Heat, who he helped win the title in 2013. Boston reportedly only offered him two years.

“The mindset we had. The guys on our team. You wouldn’t do anything like that,” Rondo told the Undefeated. “It makes you question that series in the Finals … Who were you for? You didn’t bleed green. People think we had a messed-up relationship. It’s not the greatest. But it’s not just me. I called and reached out to a couple of other vets and asked them what they wanted to do with the situation. They told me to stick with what we got [without Allen].”

According to the piece, Allen has been “estranged” from his former teammates.

“It just wasn’t the greatest separation,” Rondo said. “It wasn’t the greatest thing that could have happened to us as a team, a bond. We were at war with those guys [Miami]. To go with the enemy, that’s unheard-of in sports. Well, it’s not so unheard of. It’s damn near common now.”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff