UConn football to host Pro Scouting Day

By Published: Updated:

On March 22, UConn football is set to host a Pro Scouting Day beginning at 9 a.m. in the Shenkman Training Center. 12 Huskies are expected to participate.

The day will begin with weigh-ins followed by a variety of timing and testing drills. These drills, which will measure each player’s athletic ability, will include the bench press, the vertical jump, the 40-yard dash, the broad jump, and shuttle runs. In addition, athletes will participate in position-specific drills and will fill out questionnaires.

Players expected to participate in tomorrow’s Pro Day include: Garrett Anderson, John Green, Andreas Knappe, Brian Lemelle, Richard Levy, Sean Marinan, Obi Melifonwu, Mikal Myers, Bobby Puyol, Noel Thomas, Matthew Walsh, and Jhavon Williams.

Melifonwu had a stellar performance at the NFL Combine a few weeks ago and will be looking to further raise his draft stock in front of the 20-25 NFL scouts expected to be in attendance at the event tomorrow. The athletes participating in the Pro Scouting Day are hoping to be selected in next month’s NFL Draft and join the 18 former Huskies currently playing in the league.

The 2017 NFL Draft begins on April 27.

