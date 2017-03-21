UConn’s Kia Nurse talks about her nine threes, “Canadian” shrug

By Published:

(WTNH)–What a night it was for UConn’s Kia Nurse. The junior had a game-high 29 points in the Huskies’ 94-64 second-round win over Syracuse.

To say Nurse was on fire would be an understatement. She made nine threes in the game, on 12 attempts. It looked like she wasn’t going to miss one at all. Seemed like she was always open.

Nurse even borrowed her teammate Katie Lou Samuelson’s shrug after banking one in off the side of the backboard.

“Lou did it, and apparently that’s an American thing, so Canadians do this, that’s what I’m deciding,” Nurse said. “I was just like, are you kidding me? Like, it’s one of those days, but are you kidding me?”

“Usually when Kia hits the side of the backboard in practice, it goes out of bounds. This time it happened to go in, so you knew it was going to be a big night for us.

I was like, this is going out of bounds, off the side of the backboard, it’s going to be embarassing. Beginning of the end. Of course, it’s not even close to the end.

The Huskies are moving on to the Sweet 16 to face UCLA.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s