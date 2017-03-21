UConn’s Kia Nurse talks about her nine threes, “Canadian” shrug

(WTNH)–What a night it was for UConn’s Kia Nurse. The junior had a game-high 29 points in the Huskies’ 94-64 second-round win over Syracuse.

To say Nurse was on fire would be an understatement. She made nine threes in the game, on 12 attempts. It looked like she wasn’t going to miss one at all. Seemed like she was always open.

Nurse even borrowed her teammate Katie Lou Samuelson’s shrug after banking one in off the side of the backboard.

“Lou did it, and apparently that’s an American thing, so Canadians do this, that’s what I’m deciding,” Nurse said. “I was just like, are you kidding me? Like, it’s one of those days, but are you kidding me?”

“Usually when Kia hits the side of the backboard in practice, it goes out of bounds. This time it happened to go in, so you knew it was going to be a big night for us.

I was like, this is going out of bounds, off the side of the backboard, it’s going to be embarassing. Beginning of the end. Of course, it’s not even close to the end.

The Huskies are moving on to the Sweet 16 to face UCLA.

More stories by Henry Chisholm