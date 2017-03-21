WATCH: The best of the high school winter sports season

(WTNH)–The Connecticut high school winter sports season was certainly full of surprises. It started with hockey, when East Haven lit up scoreboards all year, but got blanked in a second round loss to South Windsor.

Or how about boys’ hoops?

Notre Dame of West Haven was destined to play Hillhouse in the state final, but then came Danbury.

The Hatters pulled a Wisconsin and busted everyone’s bracket. (Yeah, I had Villanova, too).

The winter season was also one of redemption, as Daniel Hand girls’ basketball lost to Mercy in the SCC final, but redeemed themselves with a state title, their first since 1999.

And what about Sacred Heart boys’ basketball? No Mustapha Heron, Raheem Solomon went out with an injury, and the Hearts won Class L anyway. Wonder what that feels like?

“Eating a cheeseburger. The best one in the world,” said one of their players.

It was also a winter season of firsts. Brookfield took out Bloomfield with a veteran group to capture the schools first state crown in boys’ hoops.

For Guilford hockey the magic number was three. As in three goals for Rick Sandella in the final.

But this winter season really belonged to the House. Hillhouse played in the final without one of its leaders in Byron Breland the third. An ejection in the semifinal ruled him out of the final. Yeah Hillhouse still won routing East Haven for back to back state crowns.

Yeah, the winter seasons are over, but spring should be just as exciting, as soon as all that snow melts.

