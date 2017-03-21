Yale baseball’s Richard Slenker named Ivy League Baseball Player of the Week

For the second week in a row, a Bulldog is taking home Ivy League Player of the Week honors. This time, it was Yale captain Richard Slenker.

The senior was given the award late Monday after hitting .375 last week. He provided much of the firepower for the Bulldogs, collecting nine hits with eight runs scored and seven RBIs. He also contributed with one home run and one stolen base. Slenker is currently riding a five-game hit streak.

Though 14 games this season, the captain is hitting .302. Last year, Slenker led the Bulldogs in batting average, hits, runs, doubles and RBIs.

Yale’s Tuesday and Wednesday games against UConn and Quinnipiac were cancelled due to poor field conditions caused by last week’s snow melting. Next up for the Bulldogs will be a weekend of double headers against Holy Cross, with the first set of games being played at home and the second pair being played in Worcester, Mass. The first contest will be a seven-inning game on March 25 at 1 p.m.

