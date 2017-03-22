History-making Quinnipiac women’s basketball team receives Sweet 16 send-off



By: Renee Chmiel, News 8 Reporter

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The excitement is building at Quinnipiac University as the women’s basketball team gets ready to head to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Fans celebrated with a rally on Wednesday afternoon. The team is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

Quinnipiac’s win over Miami on Monday was a very sweet victory. Fans like David Avrus were watching the big game.

“Them beating Miami was insanely cool. I did not expect that,” said Avrus, a Quinnipiac University freshman.

Avrus attended the rally. Fans held signs and cheered. There was a fire truck in the middle of it, but there was no fire. The ladder was a symbol: each win was another step toward the next round.

“It’s really remarkable. I really like the fire truck out here showing the steps that the team’s taken to come to this moment, so I’m really excited for the team,” said Gobari Idamkue, a sophomore at Quinnipiac.

The cold weather and the wind did not keep fans away. They wanted to celebrate the team’s success, and that is something the players appreciated.

“It means a lot. We usually don’t get too many people at our games, so seeing all these people come together to support us making history, it’s really amazing,” said guard/forward Brittany Johnson, a junior.

Fans will be watching the next game, hoping to keep cheering the team on all the way to the Elite 8 – and beyond.

“It’s great that now just on the national scale people will [recognize] Quinnipiac and be aware of us going into next season,” said Idamkue.

That next game will be on Saturday. Quinnipiac will face South Carolina, a number one seed. Quinnipiac will leave for California on Thursday morning.

