History-making Quinnipiac women’s basketball team receives Sweet 16 send-off

By Published: Updated:


By: Renee Chmiel, News 8 Reporter

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The excitement is building at Quinnipiac University as the women’s basketball team gets ready to head to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Fans celebrated with a rally on Wednesday afternoon. The team is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

Quinnipiac’s win over Miami on Monday was a very sweet victory. Fans like David Avrus were watching the big game.

“Them beating Miami was insanely cool. I did not expect that,” said Avrus, a Quinnipiac University freshman.

Avrus attended the rally. Fans held signs and cheered. There was a fire truck in the middle of it, but there was no fire. The ladder was a symbol: each win was another step toward the next round.

“It’s really remarkable. I really like the fire truck out here showing the steps that the team’s taken to come to this moment, so I’m really excited for the team,” said Gobari Idamkue, a sophomore at Quinnipiac.

The cold weather and the wind did not keep fans away. They wanted to celebrate the team’s success, and that is something the players appreciated.

“It means a lot. We usually don’t get too many people at our games, so seeing all these people come together to support us making history, it’s really amazing,” said guard/forward Brittany Johnson, a junior.

Fans will be watching the next game, hoping to keep cheering the team on all the way to the Elite 8 – and beyond.

“It’s great that now just on the national scale people will [recognize] Quinnipiac and be aware of us going into next season,” said Idamkue.

That next game will be on Saturday. Quinnipiac will face South Carolina, a number one seed. Quinnipiac will leave for California on Thursday morning.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s